Thanksgiving recipes, bethcat's Potatoes au Gratin

It's Thanksgiving time and time for all of our favorite foods. Several years ago, I used to cook New Years' Eve dinner for a band my husband and I worked with. The menu included turkey, corn bread stuffing, string beans, and potatoes au gratin.

Using a cookbook, I found some recipes, but all suggested boiling the potatoes first, then putting the in a baking dish to brown. I found this method left the potatoes soggy and the cheese did not become absorbed into the flavor. So after making some tweeks and trial and error, I came up with a different method, which I'll share here. My recipe will feed approximately eight people, but can be easily doubled to feed more. So, get out your aprons and start cooking!

Happy Thanksgiving to All! :-)

bethcat's Potatoes au Gratin

6 or 7 large russet potatoes, sliced

1 large or 2 medium onions, chopped

2 cups whole milk

3 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons flour

16 oz. cheddar cheese ( I use white, sharp and yellow cheddar for extra flavor)

Cheese sauce

Melt the butter in a medium sauce pan. Add the flour gradually to the melted butter and allow to cook until it becomes a little thickened. Add the milk gradually, then allow to thicken. Add the cheeses and stir until smooth.

Baking

Arrange the potatoes and chopped onion in a cassarole dish, then pour the sauce over the potatoes. Make sure that the sauce drips down into the bottom of the dish, so it will be moist all the way through.

Heat oven to 425, then bake for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until the top begins to brown.

Serve with all your favorite dishes and enjoy. I also make this dish with rib roast for Xmas/Hannukah.