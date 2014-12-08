Week 14- What's Up with the Oakland Raiders?

So what's going on with the Oakland Raiders? Two wins in the past three weeks, what's a long time Raiders fan to think? We're so used to losing...badly, and ugly, that we are speechless this morning! Yesterday, was a week for upsets, with the Philadelphia Eagles falling to the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers destroyed the New Orleans Saints, and the Pittsburgh Steelers winning decisively.

How did your team do yesterday, and do you think they will enter the playoffs? Feel free to discuss among yourselves and I'll check back later!