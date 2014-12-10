See You All In 2015...May all your dreams and wishes come true!

Well, it's finally December and tomorrow is my last day of work for the year. Our Company closes for two weeks in December every year mostly because in the radio and record world, new songs and albums will not be added by stations until January, and many schedule holiday programming.

Before I sign off for the year, allow me to say it's been fun chatting and learning new things from Viners. Some of you I consider my friends because of the dialogues we've had, sometimes contentious, some times not, but informative none the less.

No matter which holiday you celebrate, may it be filled by the love and companionship of family and friends, and the joy and peace of the season carry you all through 2015.