Before my Life went haywire! A heart attack story...

On Wednesday June 3 at 4:30a.m. I awoke with severe pain in my left shoulder, felt as though my body was burning up, followed by shivering and sweating profusely. My husband woke up, decided that we needed to go to the ER. Before 7a.m. I was told I was having a Heart attack, and was being transferred to the Cardiac lab for a catheterization. Needless to say, I was scared and only wanted to go home! Apparently one artery was 95% blocked, with one other at 80%. The first ONE was done by 7:30 that morning, butt there is another one at 80% they want to open up in about five weeks.

Stayed in the hospital until Saturday, came home and have been resting ever since. I am getting soooo bored not being allowed to lift more than five pounds, or drive, ect. Very frustrating! I do my job from home on a new laptop my hubby bought for me, so I've actually worked five hours each day since Monday.

There have been so many colleagues reach out to me this week with well wishes and love that I am overwhelmed. I've missed all of you this past week, so wanted to say,"I'm alive and mending, will come back even stronger."