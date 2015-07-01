By bethcat

To all my friends here on the Vine, I must send you all a heart-felt thank you for caring. On Tuesday, June 16, the second stent opened up the second artery that was 80% blocked. It went extremely well, I spent only one night in the hospital, went home the next morning. I am no longer wearing the Life Vest, that would have shocked my heart had I passed out or it sensed an event. I am very pleased to not be wearing the vest because it looked like a suicide vest and was very uncomfortable wearing it all the time.

My heart has healed from the first attack, beautifully according to the docs, and now with the second artery open, I'm good to go. He even told me to have a great time in Chicago seeing the Grateful Dead. I no longer feel exhausted all the time, but especially when I do stuff around the house, I no longer feel like I'm 100! (lol)

What I have learned from this experience is, listen to your body. You know your body better than anyone else, so when you're not up to parr for several days, get it checked. Family, friends and one's own attitude can help the healing process immensely, and it keeps your spirits up too. Keeping a good perspective on everything will see you through it. Take each day as it comes, don't push too hard, give yourself the privilege of doing things slowly so you don't tire too easily.

Most important, know that YOU can recover completely. That those who love and care about you will be there, and never take them for granted, but be grateful for the blessings in one's life.