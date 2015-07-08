What A Long Strange Trip It Was

Last weekend in Chicago, the Grateful Dead played their final three shows billed as the Grateful Dead, not the Dead, Furthur, the Other Ones etc. I saw Friday and Saturday nights, and was truly surprised at the amount of energy that permeated the entire city. All shows were sold out, it was like a flashback to the days when Jerry Garcia was still living. Love all around, people sharing stories about their tour experiences over the years, and love in general for each other.

Though I was a bit disappointed by some of the song selections, they were played well. On Saturday night, Bobby Weir sang "One More Saturday Night," I know big surprise, but what we expect form Bobby. Soldier Field went absolutely nuts! The encore for the Sunday night show was "Attics of My Life." A perfect song to end what was truly a community of people who loved this music. We will continue to carry a "little bit of Jerry, and the band in our hearts" forever.