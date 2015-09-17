Fare Thee Well...for a time

Back on June 3, I suffered a heart attack, which I recovered from. the rest of the summer went fine, including seeing the Grateful Dead in Chicago over 4th of July weekend, and doing our conference in Boulder in August. Everything seemed to return to some normalcy.

But then last weekend, a virus knocked me flat again. This time there was a bit of damage done to the heart due to the virus, and spent the next week in ICU. I got out on Saturday of this past weekend, but a huge part of me has been left behind. My sense of being able to heal again is shot, I am feeling so low that I just want to find a cave to hide in until things get better.

Since the original event in June, I am feeling somehow diminished as a woman, a writer and wife to my loving husband. The darkness keeps moving closer and closer with no hint of receding, and at times I just feel as if I am simply disappearing. That said, depression has taken over, and I feel the need to leave this forum for a while.

I feel that I have nothing left to contribute, to life, to my profession, or even to others. To all those who have been my friends and companions here, I want to send out my love to you for accepting me as I am, for letting me vent occasionally, and at times realizing that my words can be loving, healing or even funny. Laughter is supposed to be healing, but I'm not feeling it right now. Or perhaps never again. Who knows?

So, Fare Thee Well, my honeys, fare thee well my only true One...