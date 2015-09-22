By bethcat

Last week I decided to take some time off from commenting on the vine. My brain synapses felt raw and crispy, like I hadn't slept for days. During the past few days, I have begun to feel the "blues" beginning to lift somewhat. Today I awoke, feeling as if the world is a bit less intimidating, my thoughts less scrambled and reaching out to my loving hubby J. while we were still in bed. Sometimes it's the cuddling and closeness that brings a feeling of being loved and secure, other times it's just watching our favorite programs on television. But I am beginning to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

To all who have reached out to me, I am grateful for your kind words, friendship, poetry sent my way, and last but not least, all the love I have felt from so many of you. I am humbled, and overwhelmed by the number of folks who've reached out with words of encouragement.

I will continue to heal, and will come back soon! Peace and happiness my friends!