Flyer's Founder Ed Snider Dies After Team Reaches Playoffs

Philadelphia Flyer's founder and Chairman of the Board has passed today at his home in California, after a two year battle with cancer. On Saturday, the day the hockey team clinched a playoff berth, long-time anthemist Lauren Hart, daughter of the late announcer, Gene Hart, held up her phone during the anthem the Flyers used when Kate Smith sang it, connected to Ed Snider the whole time. He could hear the cheers of the fans in the background, and said later that it was the greatest gift they could have given him.

Snider made the Flyer's organization one of the closest franchises in the NHL, with players always knowing they could speak to Ed about any topic. He embraced and loved them all.

Those of us who have been Flyers fans for the 50 years they've been in the NHL, we will mourn for Ed Snider forever. He truly was a special man, and we will miss him.