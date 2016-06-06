One Year Later...

It was last June 3, 2015 when I suffered a heart attack, underwent angioplasty twice to clear two blocked arteries. Both times the procedure went superbly, with my recovery time only keeping me from work a total of three days. The Monday after the attack, I did begin working from home on Mondays and Tuesdays, the following week, it was back to the office.

When it first happened, I feared our summer was finished, but I had a great doctor who was determined that I NOT miss seeing the Grateful Dead's last three show in Chicago, and also to the event my company produces every August in Boulder. He even played some Dead music on the sound system while he placed the stents in my arteries. (What a great doc in my book).

Since last summer, I've managed to stay at a steady weight (128lbs.), my bad cholesterol is now 66 instead of over 300, my A1C pushed me back into the pre-diabetes category, blood pressure is great as is my heart, which my doc says healed beautifully. (big yay!).

But one of the many things I've learned from that experience is that you have to allow yourself to heal, both physically and emotionally. It took a whole year for me to feel like I was no longer broken, and truly had beaten the odds of surviving the first attack. The statistics indicate that %70 of women Do Not Survive their first heart attack.

So ladies, if you feel nauseated, have pain in the chest that seems to radiate outwardly or up one's left arm, headache, jaw pain, and here's a big one...and the one that almost did me in...pain on top of the left shoulder that does not go away. Do go to the emergency room immediately. It just might save your life or the life of someone you love.