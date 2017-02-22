By bethcat

Over 18 months ago, June 3,2015 to be exact, I suffered a heart attack. Some of you reached out to me to ask questions and to inquire about my recovery. I am grateful to those folks who did reach out to share some of their own experiences, and wonder how each of you are feeling and how your road back to a more normal life is coming.

For me, there have been two separate incidents of "takesubo." A Japanese term meaning "broken heart syndrome." It occurs mostly in women, especially widows who have experienced upheavals in their lives that send them into despair, releasing heart enzymes that mimic a heart attack. Spending 3-5 days in the hospital for this condition really is not a way to enjoy life.

Butt, in December 2016, I began Tai Chi classes, and have found my stress levels have gone down remarkably. I wanted to share this with others because I feel a DUTY to inform other women...and men who suffer from heart issues of ways we can live more normal lives.

Feel free to commnet!